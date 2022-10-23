Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,218 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IEX traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $203.95. 556,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,241. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.
IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
