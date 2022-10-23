Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 910,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.