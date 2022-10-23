Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,294 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,495,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 197.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 7,894,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.