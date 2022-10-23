Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.31. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $27.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,457.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.