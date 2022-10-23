Gode Chain (GODE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

