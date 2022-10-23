Goldfinch Price Reaches $0.69 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $236,700.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.87 or 0.27920518 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,225,376 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.