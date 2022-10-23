Goodman Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.73. 744,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,678. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.58 and its 200 day moving average is $414.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

