Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $713.91. 1,224,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $761.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

