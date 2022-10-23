Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,706 shares of company stock worth $4,266,896 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,468,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

