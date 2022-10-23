Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 193 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $8.07 on Friday, reaching $343.90. 4,362,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,155,190. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.08 and a 200-day moving average of $366.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

