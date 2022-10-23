Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes $47,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. 5,865,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,239. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

