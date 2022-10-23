Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Position Decreased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,221 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 0.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 851,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,946. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

