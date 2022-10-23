GXChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $986.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $437.18 million and $986.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006973 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008654 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

