GYEN Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. GYEN has a market capitalization of $36.54 million and approximately $14,022.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.87 or 0.27920518 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010905 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

