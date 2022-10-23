Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.1 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

