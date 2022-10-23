Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.81% of National Bank worth $32,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in National Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in National Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

