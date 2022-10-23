Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

