Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.02% of Maximus worth $39,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Maximus by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Maximus by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Maximus Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

