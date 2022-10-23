Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.85% of Alarm.com worth $26,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

