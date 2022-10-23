Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $23.71 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.81% of Bloom Energy worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,846. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

BE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of BE stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

