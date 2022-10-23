Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 180,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $198.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

