Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.56% of Universal Display worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 18.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $188.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

