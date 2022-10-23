Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.67% of Paya worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paya by 73.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $111,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.28 million and a PE ratio of 249.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.86.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

