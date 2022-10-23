Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 15,500 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ashland were worth $35,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ashland by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ashland in the first quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ashland by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Shares of ASH opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

