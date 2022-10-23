Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,980 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.36% of Allegion worth $30,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
ALLE opened at $92.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.
A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
