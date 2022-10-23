Harvest Finance Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $24.47 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $35.93 or 0.00187576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

