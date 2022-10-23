Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

HE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

HE stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

