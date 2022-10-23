Hays (LON:HAS) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Barclays

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hays Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.22. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 172.25 ($2.08). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.24 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hays

Hays Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £87,172.02 ($105,331.10).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

