Head-To-Head Comparison: AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) versus Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) and Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Ignyte Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24% Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AlloVir and Ignyte Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

AlloVir presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.02%. Given AlloVir’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

This table compares AlloVir and Ignyte Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 4,658.47 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -2.82 Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Ignyte Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlloVir.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

