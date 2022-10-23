Head-To-Head Contrast: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) versus Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Intel has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intel and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 9 11 4 0 1.79 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 47.57%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

This table compares Intel and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 26.03% 16.65% 9.50% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intel and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $79.02 billion 1.40 $19.87 billion $4.67 5.78 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intel beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

(Get Rating)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.