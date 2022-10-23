HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 317.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,108 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.22% of HealthEquity worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 701.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

