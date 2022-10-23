HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.64.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HQY opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $75.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.