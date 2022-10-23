Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

