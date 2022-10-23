Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $19.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025359 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007498 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05947667 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $20,790,927.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

