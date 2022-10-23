Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $129.72 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $129.72 million and approximately $473,394.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00018249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003431 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023336 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00056110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00045158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022580 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.51691157 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $503,587.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

