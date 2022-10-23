Hermez Network Price Tops $3.54 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00018051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $129.28 million and approximately $464,992.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,603.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003405 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00045804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022395 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.51691157 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $503,587.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

