Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HES. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hess to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Shares of HES opened at $135.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. Hess has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $135.72.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hess by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hess by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

