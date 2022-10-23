HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $134.67 Million

HI (HI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. HI has a total market cap of $134.67 million and approximately $688,661.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,187.55 or 1.00001345 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003502 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00045643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022664 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04979435 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $840,827.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

