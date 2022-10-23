Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
HIW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.43.
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.3 %
HIW opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.
In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,364,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
