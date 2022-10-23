Hop Protocol (HOP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $310,559.00

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $310,559.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

