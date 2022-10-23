Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.28.

NYSE HUM traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $510.54. 1,479,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

