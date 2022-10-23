Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.