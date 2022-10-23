HUSD Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $218.26 million and approximately $324,494.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD was first traded on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

