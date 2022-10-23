ICON Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, ICON has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $203.41 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21469982 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,485,041.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

