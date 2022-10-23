Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares in the company, valued at $30,244,325.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares in the company, valued at $30,244,325.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $38,659.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,729.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,073 shares of company stock worth $7,244,201. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 335,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,361. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

