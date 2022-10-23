Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Buys $41,000.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley acquired 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 49,100 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,226.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 141,900 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $127,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alfred Lee Finley bought 69,764 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.04.

On Monday, September 19th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 77,062 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,961.46.

On Thursday, August 11th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $184,127.68.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

