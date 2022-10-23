Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,170,000 after acquiring an additional 109,713 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.