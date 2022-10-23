International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.4% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,201,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.04. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

