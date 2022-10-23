Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $218.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.85. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

