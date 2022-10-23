Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) is Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 4.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,135,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 196,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

